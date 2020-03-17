Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 354,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,532 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.