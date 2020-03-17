Totem Point Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)

Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the quarter. 111 makes up 2.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned about 0.90% of 111 worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 111 by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

111 stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 148,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $521.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.16. 111 Inc – has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $9.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

