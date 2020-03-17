Totem Point Management LLC Sells 17,747 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Totem Point Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the quarter. Msci makes up about 0.7% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

NYSE MSCI traded up $11.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,594. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $189.68 and a fifty-two week high of $335.43. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.52.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

