Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Tractor Supply worth $194,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. 96,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.