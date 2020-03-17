Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 17,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,120% compared to the typical volume of 1,404 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACOR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 3,681,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.