Traders Buy High Volume of Conn’s Call Options (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 40,445 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,881% compared to the average daily volume of 2,042 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 130,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.35.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

