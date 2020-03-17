Traders Buy High Volume of Manulife Financial Call Options (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 18,291 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,445% compared to the typical volume of 516 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 135,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 552,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,623. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

