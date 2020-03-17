Traders Purchase High Volume of Acadia Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,448 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,323% compared to the typical volume of 172 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 88,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

