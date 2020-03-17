Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($6.12).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon cut Trainline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Trainline alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 461.82. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 329.50 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36). The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.