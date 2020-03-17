Trane (NYSE:TT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $71.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 382,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,496. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.22. Trane has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Trane will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.