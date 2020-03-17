TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stake Raised by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares during the period. TransAct Technologies makes up about 5.3% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 4.87% of TransAct Technologies worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 287,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 3,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,972. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.10.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

