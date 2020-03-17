TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday.

TSE RNW opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

