TransferCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $21,778.74 and approximately $152.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

