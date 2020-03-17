Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

