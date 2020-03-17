Travis J. Thompson Purchases 1,000 Shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Stock

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $10,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306. HV Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HVBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.33% of HV Bancorp worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

