Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TSL remained flat at $C$1.65 during trading on Tuesday. 55,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10. Tree Island Steel has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.91.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

