Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $74.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.