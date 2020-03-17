TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

