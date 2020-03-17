Trias Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $850,689.53 and approximately $2.17 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trias Token Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

