Trident Group Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

