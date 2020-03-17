Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBOX. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.97).

LON:BBOX traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.35 ($1.20). 17,835,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

