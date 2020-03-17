Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at Stephens

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,937. The firm has a market cap of $562.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

