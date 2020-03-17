Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $125,124.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00108018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.53 or 0.99876526 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000792 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

