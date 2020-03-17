TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0015

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, TROY has traded down 56.2% against the US dollar. One TROY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $610,202.00 worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 364.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.