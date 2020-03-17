Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TBI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

TBI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $493.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trueblue will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trueblue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the second quarter valued at $949,000. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,116,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 26,192.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

