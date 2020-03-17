TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00002541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $831,897.86 and approximately $12,752.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

