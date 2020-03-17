Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

