TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

