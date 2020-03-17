TTC Market Cap Hits $10.36 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 23% against the dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.04167038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00068118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 865,792,834 coins and its circulating supply is 408,767,678 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

