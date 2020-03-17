Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,775 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

TUFN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

