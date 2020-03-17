TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUI. BNP Paribas cut TUI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut TUI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

TUI stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 712.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 896.83. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370.42 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

