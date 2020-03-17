TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TUWOY. Citigroup downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.64.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

