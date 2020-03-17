Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,750 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.