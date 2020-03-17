Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 2.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

