Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $115.36 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577,700 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 7.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 1.96% of Gildan Activewear worth $115,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 1,970,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

