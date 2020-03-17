Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $36.32 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 2.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CarMax worth $36,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,557 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,395. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

