Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $78.75 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises approximately 5.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Magna International worth $78,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,378 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,760,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Magna International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Magna International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

