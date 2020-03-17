Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $91.84 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 355,442 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 6.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of BorgWarner worth $91,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,893. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

