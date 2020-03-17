Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 3.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $50,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 9,789,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,578. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.