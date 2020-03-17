Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523,400 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 9.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of SS&C Technologies worth $140,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 141,321 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 4,205,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,253. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

