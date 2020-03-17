Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 4.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Service Co. International worth $68,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 2,333,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

