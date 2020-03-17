Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 328,503 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 328,503 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters accounts for about 5.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $83,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 2,957,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,602. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

