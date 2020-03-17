Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Polaris Industries comprises approximately 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 1,391.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 170,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 168,976 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $12,330,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

