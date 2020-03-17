Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 218.95% from the company’s previous close.

TPC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TPC opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 319,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

