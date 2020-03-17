U Network 1-Day Volume Hits $79,738.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top and HADAX. Over the last week, U Network has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $2.83 million and $79,738.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

