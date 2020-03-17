U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 970,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405,374. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.