Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 184.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,077,056.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,651,491 shares of company stock worth $178,498,245.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.