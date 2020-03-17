Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1,167.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Ubiquiti worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

