UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

BP stock remained flat at $$18.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 19,637,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,639,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities increased its position in shares of BP by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 236,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $157,139,000. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 320,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

