UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of REPYY traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 240,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,253. Repsol has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

